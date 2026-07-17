Unusual video of man making pakoras and tea in same wok goes viral

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An unusual video showing a shopkeeper preparing tea and pakoras in a unique way has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the vendor can be seen frying besan (gram flour) pakoras in hot oil while also appearing to prepare tea in the same hot oil, surprising viewers.

The user who shared the video jokingly captioned it, saying that this “talent” should not leave Sindh.

After the video went viral, social media users shared a series of interesting and humorous comments. Some described the method as surprising, while others jokingly called it unique food engineering and a new way of making tea.

One user asked what the creation should be called; fried tea or tea with a pakora flavour. Another questioned whether the tea was prepared in oil or the pakoras in tea, while several users remarked that the vendor had achieved two things with one shot.