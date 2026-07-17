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70 million year old dinosaur skeleton sold for $51 million

70 million year old dinosaur skeleton sold for $51 million
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Summary A nearly complete T-rex fossil skeleton sold for a record $51 million at a New York auction.

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - A nearly 70-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex fossil skeleton has been sold for a record $51 million during an auction in New York.

The final bid for the rare fossil was $43 million, while the total sale price reached $51 million after adding the auction house fees, making it the most expensive dinosaur skeleton ever sold.

Named Gus, the T-rex stands around 12.5 feet (3.8 meters) tall and measures 38 feet (11.5 meters) in length. Experts said the fossil’s key features include an exceptionally preserved skull, a powerful jaw filled with teeth, both feet, and several rare bones, including the furcula.

Reports said the fossil was discovered in 2021 on a farm in the US state of South Dakota.

During the auction, an anonymous bidder participating by phone outbid six other competitors in a 10-minute bidding battle to acquire the historic skeleton. 

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