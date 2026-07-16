Pitbull sets Guinness World Record as over 22,000 fans wear bald caps at London concert

(Web Desk) - American rapper Pitbull set a unique Guinness World Record during his sold-out concert at London's BST Hyde Park, where more than 22,000 fans wore bald caps in tribute to the music star.

According to British media, 22,141 concertgoers donned artificial bald caps, recreating Pitbull's signature look and establishing a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps at a single venue.

The record was officially verified by Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford.

In recent years, Pitbull's fans have embraced the tradition of attending his concerts dressed like the rapper, sporting bald caps, dark sunglasses, and suits. The dedicated fan community has even adopted the nickname "Baldies."

Pitbull had previously expressed his desire to see this growing fan tradition recognized by Guinness World Records, a goal that has now become a reality.

The concert attracted nearly 70,000 attendees, making it one of the largest shows in the history of the BST Hyde Park Festival. Fans around the world also watched the event through a three-hour live stream on Pitbull's official YouTube channel.

During the performance, Pitbull entertained the crowd with his biggest hits and was joined on stage by special guests Lil Jon and Kesha. He also paid tribute to his British audience by performing a popular song by the band Oasis, before bringing the night to a close with a spectacular fireworks display.

