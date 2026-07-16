AI smart glasses cheating attempt foiled during university exam in China

GUANGZHOU (Web Desk) - A student at South China Agricultural University in Guangzhou, China, was caught attempting to cheat in an examination using AI-enabled smart glasses.

According to reports, around 10 minutes after the exam began on July 1, invigilators noticed a green light flashing in the lenses of the student's glasses. Becoming suspicious, they instructed the student to remove the glasses, after which the student admitted to using AI-powered smart glasses.

According to China News Weekly, the student was using Leqi Smart Glasses, which were introduced in September last year. The device is connected to four major artificial intelligence models, including DeepSeek, Tongyi Qianwen (Qwen), Zhipu (GLM) and Doubao, and is capable of analysing questions from images and providing instant answers.

The report said the student captured images of the exam questions by touching the frame near his temple. The AI system then generated answers. Although the LED indicator on the frame was covered while taking photos, a green light remained visible in the lenses from certain angles, alerting invigilators and exposing the cheating attempt.

Following the incident, some social media users claimed that inexpensive sunshade stickers could also be used to hide the green light visible in the lenses.

Meanwhile, advertisements have appeared on online platforms offering AI smart glasses for rent to students for around 200 Chinese yuan. Some sellers are also reportedly providing training on how to use the devices in low-light conditions and in silent mode.

Experts say the growing availability of advanced AI-powered devices highlights the need for educational institutions to strengthen exam monitoring systems to prevent the misuse of technology.