Squirrel escapes from parcel, causes stir at Meta's Bangkok office

BANGKOK (Dunya News) – An unusual incident unfolded at Meta's office in Bangkok after a squirrel unexpectedly emerged from a parcel, briefly causing panic among employees before being safely captured.

According to foreign media reports, an internal memo said the squirrel roamed freely through different sections of the office, creating a stir among staff.

Reports said the animal lightly scratched the finger of a cleaning staff member before it was safely caught by the relevant team, bringing the situation under control.

Meanwhile, New York Times reporter Mike Isaac shared details of the incident on social media after speaking with employees, saying the unexpected visitor created a light-hearted and entertaining atmosphere in the office.

He added that one employee used artificial intelligence (AI) to create a humorous workplace safety video about the squirrel. Styled like a human resources (HR) training video, the clip was well received by employees and quickly became a source of amusement within the office.