Japan's pet population surpasses number of children as companies shift to pet products

(Web Desk) - Japan's declining birth rate has led to a striking demographic shift, with the number of pet dogs and cats now exceeding the country's child population.

The trend is reshaping consumer demand and prompting manufacturers to expand their focus from baby products to pet care.

According to international media reports, Japan's falling birth rate has significantly reduced demand for infant-related goods. In response, companies that traditionally produced baby products are increasingly manufacturing items for pets, including diapers, carriers, food, and other care essentials for dogs and cats.

Japan's pet care industry has grown into a market valued at approximately $5.5 billion, reflecting the rising spending of households on their companion animals.

Experts say pets are no longer viewed simply as animals in Japanese society. Instead, many families consider them cherished members of the household, often treating them like children. This cultural shift has fueled greater investment in pet health, comfort, and lifestyle products, making the pet care sector one of the country's fastest-growing consumer markets.

