US citizen breaks Guinness World Record for playing golf for 36 hours

WeirdNews WeirdNews US citizen breaks Guinness World Record for playing golf for 36 hours

US citizen breaks Guinness World Record for playing golf for 36 hours

Follow on Published On: Sat, 14 Jun 2025 17:48:57 PKT

(Web Desk) - For most golfers, a round takes a few hours, but one United States citizen is taking that to the extreme.

Kelechi Ezihie, who only started playing golf two years ago after learning the game as a caddy, hit the course at Huntington Crescent Club at 6pm on Sunday with the intention of setting a Guinness World Record by playing nonstop for 24 hours.

However, in the wee hours of Monday morning, he found out his marathon had to get even longer if he wanted his name in the record books.

By Tuesday, he broke the world record for the longest game of golf at 36 hours.

"This is a test to my energy"

Ezihie's drive goes beyond the green. He works at Life's WORC, a nonprofit serving people with disabilities, and he's raising money -- and awareness -- for his mission to diversify golf.

The 27-year-old Inwood resident showed no signs of fatigue about 19 hours into his odyssey.

He was allowed five-minute breaks each hour, but otherwise must keep walking and swinging.

"I feel great. This is for a good cause, so I feel great," Ezihie said earlier Monday. "This is a test to my energy to see how far I can go."

He was surrounded by friends who kept him laughing through the night as he played under lights and with glow-in-the-dark balls.

"I really showed up thinking I would just play until 10, but the vibes are so good," friend Michaelangelo Garland said.