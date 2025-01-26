Chinese athlete breaks world record with 44 pull-ups in one minute

(Web Desk) - A Chinese fitness influencer broke a Guinness World Record when she completed 44 pull-ups in one minute.

Xie Ting, 44, earned the female version of the title for the most pull-ups in one minute when she officially attempted the record in Guangdong.

She took the title from American athlete Inga Simning, who did 39 pull-ups in one minute in 2022.

"Even though I broke the record, I feel there's still room for improvement. Next time, I'll go for an even higher score," she told Guinness World Records.