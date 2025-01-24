Prices for iPhones 'with TikTok installed' soar up to $50,000

(Web Desk) - TikTok is no longer available in the App Store in the United States, however there’s still a way to get back on the platform – if you are willing to pay a hefty price.

EBay sellers are hoping to cash in on the TikTok crackdown, listing phones with the embattled social app already installed for tens of thousands of dollars.

One seller listed an iPhone 8 Plus “with TikTok” for $1,200. Nearly a dozen people had added the phone – which was first released in 2017 – to their watchlist by Thursday afternoon.

For TikTok users willing to pay up for a newer model phone, listing prices were as high as $50,000, including one for a iPhone 16 Pro Max with a terabyte of storage.

Despite a long list of “watchers” apparently interested in iPhones listed for thousands of dollars, it’s not clear just how many of the high-dollar TikTok-enabled devices are selling. One iPhone 15 “with TikTok” sold Thursday for just $465 after an 85-bid contest.

TikTok, which faced a ban in the US if parent company ByteDance didn’t agree to sell to an approved buyer, got a reprieve when President Trump took office.