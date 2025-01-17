Man who lives in island for 30 years dies three years after returning to city

Man who lives in island for 30 years dies three years after returning to city

(Web Desk) - (Web Desk) - Mauro Morandi, the Italian man known as ‘Robinson Crusoe’ for his decades of solitary life on a secluded Mediterranean island, has passed away at the age of 85.

Morandi spent over 30 years living off the grid on Budelli Island, a small islet near Sardinia, where he mastered self-sufficiency and served as its caretaker. He left the island just three years ago and returned to civilization.

Dubbed ‘Robinson Crusoe’ by the media, Morandi was the sole resident of Budelli, a former World War II shelter. He ended up on the island in 1989 after his catamaran was shipwrecked during a voyage to Polynesia, where he hoped to escape consumerism and societal pressures.

The nickname references Robinson Crusoe, the title character of the English adventure novel who survives 28 years on a deserted island near Venezuela and Trinidad, facing cannibals, mutineers, and other challenges before being rescued.

While on Budelli, Morandi dedicated himself to maintaining the island’s pristine beaches and educating visitors about its ecosystem. He lived simply, using a makeshift solar power system and heating his home with a basic fireplace. Supplies were periodically delivered as part of his role as caretaker.

In 2021, after a long legal battle with La Maddalena National Park authorities, who intended to transform the island into an environmental education center, Morandi was evicted. He then moved to a small apartment on La Maddalena, the largest island in the archipelago.

Last summer, after suffering a fall, he spent time in a care home in Sassari. He passed away in Modena, northern Italy, his hometown, following a decline in health. In a 2021 interview, Morandi shared his struggles in adjusting to life off the island, lamenting the loss of its tranquility. "I became so used to the silence. Now it’s continuous noise," he said.