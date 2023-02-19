Record-breaking Scottish theater group staging 24-hour concert

Record-breaking Scottish theater group staging 24-hour concert

19 February,2023 02:42 pm

SCOTLAND (Web Desk) - A Scottish theater troupe is raising funds with an especially long performance titled "24 Hours of Song."

The Rubber Chicken Theatre, a Dunblane theater group that broke a Guinness World Record in February 2022 by staging the world's fastest theatrical production, is raising funds a year later with a 24-hour marathon of singing.

"This year there are no records to break, but our performing arts family are once again coming together to support a common goal," creative director Pamela Mackie told the Daily Record newspaper. "Twenty-four hours is a long time to fill, but our family of resilient performers are no strangers to a challenge."

The theater group said nearly 100 performers of all ages are participating in the continuous performance, which began at 7 p.m. local time Thursday and concludes at 7 p.m. Friday.

The concert is free for attendees, but donations are encouraged both in-person and online.

"As we take to the stage this week, we hope the local community will get behind our ambitious fundraiser and support us with donations either in person or online," Mackie said.