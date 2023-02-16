Nigerian teen skips rope 265 times in 1 minute on one leg

WeirdNews WeirdNews Nigerian teen skips rope 265 times in 1 minute on one leg

Ezekiel is hoping to break further world records with his rope skipping skills in the future.

16 February,2023 09:16 am

NIGERIA (Web Desk) - A Nigerian teenager put his jump-roping skills to the test and broke a Guinness World Record for the most skips in 1 minute on one leg.

Gbenga Ezekiel, 16, a student at Ijapo High School in Akure, Ondo, attempted the record at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure.

Ezekiel managed 265 skips on one foot in the 60-second time period, breaking the record of 262 skips, which had been set by Rasel Islam of Bangladesh.

Ezekiel said he is hoping to break further world records with his rope skipping skills in the future.