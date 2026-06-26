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EU Commission intensifies investigation into Meta over child safety concerns

EU Commission intensifies investigation into Meta over child safety concerns
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Summary EU Commission plans to intensify probe into Meta over claims Facebook and Instagram designs may harm children.

BRUSSELS (Web Desk) – The European Commission is preparing to intensify its ongoing investigation into Meta over the negative impact of social media platforms on children.

According to media reports, the investigation is focused on whether design features used in Facebook and Instagram, which keep users engaged for longer periods, were deliberately developed to target children.

The move is being described as a significant step towards implementing stricter global regulations on technology companies regarding the behaviour of their platforms towards minors. The European Union is expected to soon release preliminary findings related to the design practices of Facebook and Instagram.

Reports suggest that the European Commission is awaiting recommendations from a panel of experts next month, after which further restrictions similar to those introduced in the United Kingdom and other countries may be considered.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has long faced criticism over youth online safety and the impact of its platforms on mental health. However, both the European Union and Meta have so far declined to comment or provide further details on the matter.

Meta has been under strict regulatory scrutiny since 2024 under the EU Digital Services Act over risks posed to children online. Earlier this year, a court in Los Angeles also ruled that Meta and Google were responsible for designing addictive and harmful social media platforms for young users. 

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