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AI startup Baseten hits $13 billion valuation as Australia's Blackbird makes record bet

AI startup Baseten hits $13 billion valuation as Australia's Blackbird makes record bet
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Summary AI startup Baseten raised $1.5 billion at a $13 billion valuation, highlighting strong investor demand for AI infrastructure as the company rapidly expands revenue and capacity

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Baseten, a California-based artificial intelligence startup co-founded by Australians, said it raised $1.5 billion in a ​funding round that valued the company at $13 billion, underscoring ‌the surge of capital flowing into AI firms.

The round was led by U.S.-based investors Sands Capital and Wellington Management, Baseten said late ​on Monday. Top Australian venture capital firm Blackbird VC ​said it contributed the firm's biggest-ever investment, without specifying ⁠an amount.

Baseten sells software and infrastructure that let companies ​customise their own AI models, using what it says is ​a cheaper alternative to providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

The company said its revenue has grown 20-fold over the past year as demand ​rises for "inference" — the stage where trained AI models generate outputs ​in real-world applications.

The deal is Baseten's fourth capital raising in 18 months ‌and ⁠highlights investor appetite for companies supplying infrastructure to commercialise generative AI.

"It's a signal of conviction," said Blackbird partner Michael Tolo in a phone interview, describing his firm's decision to increase ​its stake.

He ​said Blackbird's latest ⁠outlay may be the biggest to date by an Australian venture capital firm.

For companies building ​AI into their tech systems, Baseten competes ​with companies ⁠like OpenAI and Anthropic at a lower price, and "this is the biggest shift that we've seen in both unit economics ⁠and competitive ​leverage within the AI market so ​far", Tolo said.

Baseten said it would use the funds to expand computing capacity, ​software and hiring.

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