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Pakistan plans Rs283b AI ecosystem programme

Pakistan plans Rs283b AI ecosystem programme
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Summary The government has proposed an initial allocation of Rs185 million for FY2026-27 to start work on the programme.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The government has planned a Rs283 billion programme to build a secure, sovereign, and innovation-driven artificial intelligence ecosystem over the next five years.

According to official documents available with Wealth Pakistan, the National AI Ecosystem Development Programme (NAIEDP) will be implemented from 2026 to 2031.

The government has proposed an initial allocation of Rs185 million for FY2026-27 to start work on the programme.

The initiative is expected to serve as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s broader digital transformation agenda and help position the country to benefit from the growing global AI economy.

Among its key objectives, the programme aims to promote economic transformation and growth by adopting artificial intelligence across sectors.

In addition, it plans to provide support for AI startups and innovation, encouraging the growth of a domestic technology ecosystem and fostering entrepreneurship in emerging technologies.

Sector-specific modernization through AI applications forms another major component of the programme. The initiative is expected to facilitate the use of artificial intelligence in public services, industry and other economic sectors to improve efficiency and productivity.

The documents also highlight the development of AI governance and ethical frameworks to ensure responsible use of the technology. A strategic funding window is proposed under the programme to enable swift responses to emerging technological opportunities and challenges.

With a projected outlay of Rs283 billion through 2031, the NAIEDP represents a significant step towards strengthening Pakistan’s technological competitiveness and long-term digital development.
 

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