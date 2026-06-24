'Maryam ki Dastak' app brings government services to citizens' doorstep

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government’s “Maryam ki Dastak” programme and mobile application has been presented as a major initiative aimed at improving public access to government services by reducing the need to visit offices.

For decades, citizens in Pakistan have faced delays and procedural hurdles in government departments, where routine tasks often involve long queues, multiple counters, and repeated visits due to incomplete documentation.

In many cases, even obtaining a simple domicile certificate can require multiple trips, extended waiting times, and repeated document submissions, creating significant inconvenience for citizens, particularly the elderly, women, persons with disabilities, and residents of remote areas.

Against this backdrop, the Punjab government launched the “Maryam ki Dastak” initiative, which aims to shift public service delivery from offices to citizens’ homes.

According to the official framework, the system operates through two service models. Under the facilitator service, applicants submit requests via the mobile application or helpline 1202. A trained facilitator is then dispatched to the applicant’s residence to verify documents, collect required paperwork, and assist in completing the application process.

The second model allows users to access services through a self-service system, where applications can be submitted online, documents uploaded, and application status tracked digitally.

Officials claim that more than 76 government services are integrated into the platform. These include birth, death, marriage and divorce registration, domicile issuance, land records, e-stamping, property tax, no-objection certificates, vehicle registration and transfer, token tax, traffic challans, tenant registration, police verification, FIR copies, character certificates, and driving licence services.

The platform also includes business-related services such as food business licences, professional tax registration, water connection applications, import and export approvals, and environmental permits.

The service is reportedly being expanded across more than 40 districts of Punjab. Citizens facing difficulties or requiring assistance can contact the official helpline at 1202.

While the initiative is being described as a significant step toward digital governance and improved service delivery, authorities have also issued warnings regarding fraudulent activity.

According to officials, fake websites, social media pages, and agents are operating under the name of “Maryam ki Dastak” app allegedly collecting money from citizens. The government has urged the public to rely only on the official mobile application and helpline and avoid unofficial sources.

Authorities further clarified that the programme has no association with any unauthorised platforms, agents, or social media pages, and citizens are advised to exercise caution while accessing services online.

