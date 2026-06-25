Meta launches new 'Kylie Jenner' AI smart glasses with built-in camera and they'll speak to you in her voice

(Web Desk) - Meta has dished out dozens of models of new smart glasses – including a premium pair by Kylie Jenner.

The new hi-tech specs come in 26 different styles and eight colour options. They include selections of Meta Adventurer (rectangular) and Meta Fury (squared) spectacles, as well as Meta Glasses by Kylie (with a slim oval shape).

They’re all “smart glasses”, which means they have built-in cameras, microphones, and an AI assistant – but not a display.

Notably, the new batch of glasses aren’t branded as ‘Ray-Ban’ – but they are made by eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, which owns Ray-Ban and Oakley.

They feature new over-extension hinges, user-adjustable temple tips, and three-way adjustable notepads, and come just days after new Snapchat spectacles. But they function in largely the same way as regular Meta Ray-Ban specs, allowing you to snap videos, make phone calls, and ask questions about what you can see.

They can now also offer pedestrian navigation, giving you audio cues for turn-by-turn navigation.

And a new Dynamic Photos feature takes multiple photos at once and then automatically recommends the best one for you.

If you decide to snap up the Kylie Jenner pair, you’ll also hear her greetings when you put on the glasses. The gadgets are also powered by Muse Spark, which is Meta’s new AI model.

Meta reckons it’ll serve up “smarter answers, better visual understanding, and proactive assistance throughout the day”. To protect other people in public, the glasses all feature a capture LED that shines when recording is taking place.

They also have “hardware-level recording blocks” to prevent unauthorised filming, as well as “advanced tamper detection”.

You can get them in multiple sizes, as well as with prescription lenses.

The specs start at £269 in the UK and $299 in the US.

