AI technology will soon surpass human intelligence, predicts Musk

NEW YORK (Web Desk) – Artificial intelligence (AI) technology will soon surpass human intelligence, according to a new prediction by Elon Musk that has drawn widespread attention.

The world-renowned billionaire businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Tesla and xAI, Elon Musk, has predicted that artificial intelligence will exceed the combined intelligence of all humans within the next four to five years.

He made the remarks during a discussion on X (formerly Twitter). The debate emerged in response to comments by entrepreneur and author Peter H. Diamandis, who argued that human progress depends not only on intelligence but also on access to resources and advanced technology.

Musk has long spoken about the future of artificial intelligence. While he frequently warns about its potential risks, he also describes it as one of the most revolutionary technologies in human history.

In another post, he predicted an extraordinary era driven by AI and robotics, where the production of goods and services could increase significantly while costs decline sharply.

According to Musk, a key part of this vision is Tesla’s humanoid robot programme, Optimus, which could eventually perform repetitive, difficult and dangerous tasks in factories, logistics, construction and other sectors.

However, a large number of experts do not fully agree with Musk’s prediction. They say that although AI and robotics are advancing rapidly, several complex scientific and technological barriers still remain before human-level or superhuman intelligence can be achieved.

