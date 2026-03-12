Punjab unveils AI roadmap aiming to lead South Asia by 2029

Summary Punjab launches AI roadmap to lead South Asia by 2029, creating jobs, boosting GDP, integrating AI in governance, education, agriculture, and youth development under Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab has approved a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) roadmap with the target of becoming South Asia’s leading AI-driven province by 2029.

The initiative received approval from Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who will serve as Chairperson of the AI Delivery Unit and Special Project Team.

Provincial AI Advisor Ali Dar presented a detailed briefing on the roadmap. The project is expected to create over 100,000 jobs in three years, increase Punjab’s GDP by 5–10 percent, and boost foreign exchange reserves by $10–20 billion.

The AI roadmap will establish AI infrastructure, AI administration, AI citizen engagement, job skills programs, an AI-driven economy, and AI governance. Four cross-functional teams will oversee Special Projects, Data, Strategic Operations, and Strategic Communication.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also approved the creation of an AI Technical Advisory Board comprising top experts.

The Punjab AI roadmap for 2026 outlines a series of major milestones. In March, the Punjab AI Roadmap Manifesto will be officially launched, followed by the international launch of the world’s first AI Delivery Unit in June. In July, the AI Governance Policy will be introduced, and in August, a Global Tech Partnership along with a Citizen Portal will be launched in alignment with Independence Day celebrations. September will see the launch of the Health Board App, while in October, AI will be integrated with the Smog Program and the Smog Bot. Finally, in November, the Farmer AI Board will be launched, including the participation of Agriculture Interns.

Under the roadmap, AI syllabi have been implemented in 100 schools, with plans to expand to 155 more schools by April 2026. Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized that AI will enhance the efficiency of every government sector and fully utilize the potential of youth, uniting young talent under the AI roadmap initiative.