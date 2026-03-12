Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Summary Pakistan completes 5G spectrum auction phases, generating $510 million as government prepares pilot launches in major cities next week.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has successfully concluded the second phase of its 5G spectrum auction, finalising the positioning of key frequency bands and generating a total of $510 million in revenue, equivalent to approximately Rs142 billion, according to officials.

The auction process covered the 2600 MHz and 3500 MHz bands, which are considered crucial for the deployment of next-generation mobile internet services. Authorities say the development marks a significant step towards the rollout of 5G technology across the country, with pilot projects expected to begin in selected cities next week.

The bidding process was conducted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and formally initiated by Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, alongside senior government officials and telecom sector representatives.

Auction rounds

According to PTA Chairman Major General (r) Hafeez Ur Rehman, the positioning process for the 2600 MHz spectrum band was completed after three rounds of bidding, while the 3500 MHz band required five rounds before the participating telecom operators finalised their preferred positions.

All three major telecom companies took part actively in the bidding process, reflecting strong demand for the high-frequency spectrum that will power future 5G services. During the rounds of bidding for the 3500 MHz band, operators maintained strategic positions while continuing to compete for spectrum allocation.

The positioning results for the bands were finalised following the completion of the fifth round of bidding.

Spectrum allocation

The second stage of the 5G assignment also confirmed the positioning of operators within the 2600 MHz band.

According to PTA, the spectrum positions were allocated as follows:

Telecom Operator Spectrum Position (MHz) Jazz 2500 – 2570 MHz CMPak (Zong) 2570 – 2630 MHz Ufone 2630 – 2690 MHz

Officials noted that the active participation of telecom operators in the auction is expected to improve the quality and reach of telecommunications services in Pakistan.

PTCL Group’s Naveed Butt said the government had completed its part of the process, adding that it is now the responsibility of telecom operators to translate the new spectrum into better services for consumers.

He noted that telecom companies participated vigorously in the auction, which should lead to a noticeable improvement in the quality of telecommunications services across the country.

Building a Digital Nation

Speaking at a press briefing alongside the PTA chairman, IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja described the auction as a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital transformation.

She said the country was moving steadily towards digital development and that the introduction of 5G services would help realise the government’s vision of building a Digital Nation.

The minister revealed that pilot 5G projects will begin next week in several cities, marking the first practical step towards commercial rollout.

According to her, Pakistan’s total available spectrum capacity has now increased significantly, rising beyond 7,500 MHz, strengthening the country’s telecommunications infrastructure.

She also noted that Pakistan had previously been operating on only 274 MHz of spectrum, placing it among the countries with the lowest spectrum availability. With the new auction results, the country’s position has improved to a mid-tier level globally.

Digital economy

The IT minister emphasised that the arrival of 5G technology would bring wide-ranging benefits for Pakistan’s economy and society.

She highlighted sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, trade and education, saying these areas require advanced digital connectivity to improve efficiency and productivity. The technology is also expected to support the growth of digital services and new industries.

Shaza Fatima further stressed the growing importance of technology in modern security frameworks, pointing out that cyber capabilities now play a critical role in national defence.

She noted that cyber operations had formed a significant component of national security challenges in recent years.

First phase of auction

The second phase followed the successful completion of the first stage of Pakistan’s 5G spectrum auction, held last week.

During that phase, 480 MHz out of a total 597 MHz spectrum was sold to telecom operators.

PTA reported that all lots in the 2300 MHz and 2600 MHz bands were booked, while 22 out of 28 lots in the 3500 MHz band were sold.

Telecom operators acquired the spectrum as follows:

Zong: 110 MHz

110 MHz Ufone: 180 MHz

180 MHz Jazz: 190 MHz

Officials confirmed that the combined revenue generated from both phases of the auction amounts to $510 million, providing a substantial financial boost to the national exchequer while laying the foundation for the introduction of next-generation mobile connectivity across Pakistan.