Jazz announces $1b investment to support 5G rollout

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Jazz has announced plans to invest $1 billion over the next three years to strengthen its network and digital infrastructure, supporting the gradual rollout of 5G services and meeting Pakistan’s rapidly growing demand for mobile data and digital connectivity.

The investment will focus on expanding network capacity, modernizing infrastructure, and improving service quality as Pakistan’s digital ecosystem continues to evolve.

With mobile connectivity increasingly underpinning services ranging from digital payments and online commerce to cloud-based enterprise platforms and digital entertainment, continued investment in telecom infrastructure remains essential to sustaining the country’s digital growth.

According to Jazz, the investment reflects the company’s long-term commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s connectivity foundation while preparing its network for next-generation technologies.

“Pakistan’s digital future depends on strong and resilient connectivity infrastructure,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO JazzWorld. “This investment will allow us to support the rollout of 5G services, strengthen our network, and continue expanding reliable connectivity to millions of Pakistanis.”

Industry estimates indicate that around 40 percent of mobile subscribers in Pakistan still lack access to 4G services, while nearly a quarter of the population remains outside mobile broadband coverage, highlighting the scale of the connectivity gap and the need for continued infrastructure development.

Mobile connectivity now plays a central role in Pakistan’s digital economy, enabling financial services, e-commerce, freelancing, online education and enterprise solutions. Strengthening telecom infrastructure is therefore considered a key component of the country’s broader digital transformation.

Jazz recently secured 190 MHz of additional spectrum in Pakistan’s latest spectrum auction across four newly introduced bands, taking its total spectrum holding to over 284 MHz.

The additional capacity will complement the planned infrastructure investment and strengthen Jazz’s ability to begin a phased 5G rollout while expanding nationwide connectivity and improving network performance.

Industry analysts say sustained investment by telecom operators will be critical to supporting Pakistan’s next phase of digital development as the country prepares for the introduction of 5G technologies.

Jazz said the investment is aimed at building a stronger digital infrastructure foundation capable of supporting Pakistan’s growing connectivity needs and expanding access to reliable mobile broadband services across the country.