WhatsApp launches parent-managed accounts for pre-teens amid safety concerns

Summary WhatsApp will introduce parent-managed accounts for under-13s with strict controls and limited features, aiming to address global concerns about children’s safety on messaging apps

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp said on Wednesday it would allow parents to ​create accounts for pre-teens, restricted to messaging ‌and calling, amid rising global concerns about the impact of social media and chat apps on children.

A number of ​countries around the world are now seeking ​to follow Australia, which last year became the first ⁠country to adopt a social media ban ​for teenagers because of mental health worries.

Messaging apps have ​also triggered concerns following hacking incidents where users were persuaded to divulge security verification and pin codes giving malicious ​actors access to personal accounts and group chats.

WhatsApp ​said the idea of parent-managed accounts came after feedback from ‌parents, ⁠who wanted a messaging service tailored for under-13s.

"These accounts come with strict new default settings, parental controls and options for parents to guide their ​pre-teens' (under 13s) first ​messaging experiences," ⁠the messaging app said in a blog post.

"Once set up, these accounts ​are controlled by the parent or guardian ​who ⁠will be able to decide who can contact the account and which groups they can join. ⁠In addition, ​parents can review message requests ​from unknown contacts and manage the account's privacy settings," it ​said.