Quaid-e-Azam Library Lahore launches digitisation project

Summary Quaid-e-Azam Library in Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore launches a major digitisation project to put research collections online, establish a Jinnah Corner, and modernise access for scholars and students.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Quaid-e-Azam Library has launched a major digitisation project aimed at aligning the historic institution with modern research and technological requirements.

According to details, the initiative seeks to make a large portion of the library’s academic and research collection available online within the next two to three years. As part of the project, a special Jinnah Corner has also been established at the library, with its inauguration expected after Eid ul-Fitr.

Punjab Public Libraries Director General, Kashif Manzoor, said in an interview that the library is among the country’s most important reference and research libraries. He noted that the institution currently houses nearly 175,000 books and provides access to millions of online research resources.

He explained that under the ongoing digitisation plan, the library’s collection is being gradually converted into digital form so researchers and students can benefit from the resources from anywhere in the world.

DG Manzoor added that the building’s history dates back to the mid-19th century when it was originally used as a gymkhana in the Lawrence Gardens (Bagh-e-Jinnah). Later, the gymkhana was shifted to Zafar Ali Road, after which the building served as part of the Civil Services Academy. During the period of Martial Law in Pakistan, it also housed military offices before being officially converted into a public library in 1984.

According to the DG Libraries, the institution primarily functions as a reference and research library where encyclopedias and specialised research material are available for scholars. However, students preparing for competitive examinations such as CSS Examination and PMS Examination also frequently use the facility for study.

Students using the library say its book collection provides reliable information. CSS aspirant Ghulam Murtaza noted that while a large amount of material is available online, its authenticity is often questionable, whereas books provide verified references.

Student Saba Ahmed added that many official documents, records, and rare books are still not available online, making libraries an important and trustworthy source for research and education.