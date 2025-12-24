TikTok reveals most searched topics in Pakistan for 2025

TikTok reveals Pakistan’s most searched topics in 2025, including tourism, cricket, food, entertainment, and life tips, becoming a key platform for information and daily decisions.

TikTok has released the list of the most searched topics in Pakistan for 2025, highlighting interests in tourism, food, cricket, entertainment shows, music, social media creators, and practical life tips.

According to TikTok, users in 2025 leveraged the platform not only for entertainment but also for information, recommendations, and guidance. People used TikTok to check reviews before traveling, evaluate products before purchasing, search for henna designs, and access content related to fitness and education.

Amis Naveed, Head of TikTok Content Operations for South Asia, said TikTok Search has become an important tool for daily decision-making in Pakistan. He noted that Pakistani users rely on the platform to follow the latest cricket highlights, plan weekend trips, learn new skills, and gather opinions before making purchases.