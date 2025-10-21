TikTok says removed over 25m videos in Pakistan for violating guidelines

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Video-sharing platform TikTok said on Monday it had removed more than 25 million videos in Pakistan during the second quarter of 2025 for violating its community guidelines, stressing its efforts are aimed at maintaining a safe online environment for users.

TikTok shared the information in its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, which covers data from April to June 2025.

The platform said the removals highlight its ongoing efforts to strengthen content moderation in one of its biggest markets, where authorities have repeatedly raised concerns over objectionable content and banned the app several times since 2020.

“In Q2 2025, TikTok removed a total of 25,448,992 videos in Pakistan for Community Guidelines violations,” it said in a press release. “TikTok proactively removed 99.7 percent of the videos, with 96.2 percent of these videos removed within 24 hours.”

TikTok said it removed 189.6 million videos worldwide during the second quarter of 2025, accounting for about 0.7 percent of all content uploaded to the platform.

Of these, it said 163.9 million videos were detected and removed using automated detection technologies while 7.4 million were later reinstated following further review.

“The report also indicates that a significant portion of total removed videos globally — 30.6 percent — contained sensitive or mature themes that did not align with TikTok’s content policies,” it said.

The platform said an additional 14 percent of the videos removed globally breached the platform’s safety and civility standards, while 6.1 percent violated privacy and security guidelines.

“Additionally, 45 percent of the removed videos were flagged as misinformation, and 23.8 percent of the videos removed were flagged as edited media and AI-generated content,” it added.

This is not the first time TikTok has removed videos from Pakistan. The platform removed nearly 25 million videos during the first quarter of 2025.

Pakistani authorities have banned the video-sharing app several times in the past, first imposing restrictions in October 2020 over what they described as widespread complaints about “immoral, obscene, and vulgar” content.

Since then, the service has been blocked three times, for a total of more than 15 months. In November 2021, a Pakistani court lifted the ban after TikTok assured the government it would curb the spread of objectionable content.