Trump responds to 'No Kings' protests with AI-generated video

The clip, posted after the nationwide “No Kings” marches, shows Trump wearing a crown and flying a jet labeled “King Trump” over crowds in Times Square

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) — President Donald Trump is responding to demonstrators who participated in the “No Kings” marches Saturday, posting an AI-generated video showing him dumping sludge on protesters.

After the Saturday protests, Trump shared the fake clip to his social media platform Truth Social.

Set to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” the video depicts Trump wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet labeled “King Trump” over massive crowds, then dumping brown liquid on them as he soars over what appears to be Times Square in New York City.

The “No Kings” protests returned to all 50 states across the U.S. this weekend, drawing millions of people across thousands separate marches in cities like Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, D.C., Houston, San Diego, San Francisco and more.

“More than 7 million of us rose up at more than 2,700 events in all 50 states, DC, and cities worldwide to say: America has no kings, and the power belongs to the people,” organizers said on the “No Kings" website.

The demonstrations, organized by an activist group of the same name, began earlier this summer in opposition to Trump’s military birthday parade in Washington.

“The world saw the power of the people,” organizers said, referencing the summer protests. “President Trump’s attempt at a coronation collapsed under the strength of a movement rising against his abuses of power.”

In addition to the AI video, the White House posted a separate image on social media showing Trump and Vice President JD Vance wearing crowns, juxtaposed with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wearing sombreros.

“We’re built different,” the caption read.