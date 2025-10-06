Qualtrics to buy healthcare tech firm Press Ganey in $6.75 billion deal, FT reports

(Reuters) - Customer survey software maker Qualtrics, owned by private equity firm Silver Lake, has agreed to buy healthcare market research company Press Ganey Forsta for $6.75 billion, including debt, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are betting that the combination of Qualtrics' artificial intelligence technologies with Press Ganey's reach in the healthcare industry will give rise to new AI-powered tools and services, the report said, adding the deal is set to be announced later on Monday.

The merger is also meant to bolster Press Ganey's technology offerings as large tech giants such as Palantir and Oracle expand into healthcare, the report said, citing a person briefed on the matter.

U.S.-based Qualtrics provides tools for measuring and analyzing customer, employee, product and brand experiences. It serves large enterprises, governments and universities, with clients including Microsoft, BMW, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.