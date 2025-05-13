US tech firms Nvidia, AMD secure AI deals as Trump tours Gulf states

(Reuters) - A number of US technology firms on Tuesday announced artificial intelligence deals in the Middle East as U.S. President Donald Trump secured $600 billion in commitments from Saudi Arabia to US companies during a tour of Gulf states.

Among the biggest deals, Nvidia said it will sell hundreds of thousands of AI chips in Saudi Arabia, with a first tranche of 18,000 of its newest "Blackwell" chips going to Humain, an AI startup just launched by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O), also announced a deal with Humain, saying it has formed a $10 billion collaboration.

Trump began his Gulf tour on Tuesday, kicking it off with the signing of a strategic economic agreement with Saudi Arabia as the oil power rolled out the red carpet. Trump's Middle East visit aims to drum up trillions of dollars in investments.

The deals will flow both ways.

Trump plans to visit the UAE on Thursday. The New York Times on Monday reported that the Trump administration is nearing a deal to allow the UAE to buy large volumes of Nvidia's AI chips.

Saudi Arabia, which is seeking to make its economy less dependent on oil revenue, aims to position itself as a hub for AI and a leading centre for AI activity outside the United States.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday launched Humain to develop and manage AI technologies in Saudi Arabia.

Nvidia and Humain said they will leverage Nvidia's platforms to establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in AI, GPU cloud computing and digital transformation.

In a joint statement, the two companies said they will build AI factories with up to 500 megawatts of capacity that will include "several hundred thousand" of Nvidia's most advanced GPUs over five years.

In Humain's deal with AMD, the agreement includes a plan to invest up to $10 billion to deploy 500 megawatts of AI hardware infrastructure over five years.

"Together, we are building a globally significant AI platform that delivers performance, openness and reach at unprecedented levels," AMD CEO Lisa Su said in a statement.

With some capacity set to come online in 2026, Humain will oversee the delivery of the data-crunching power to potential customers, while AMD will provide various AI chips and software.

Chaired by bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, Humain will operate under the Public Investment Fund and will offer AI services and products, including data centres, AI infrastructure, cloud capabilities and advanced AI models.

"In building an AI company, you need the foundation and the infrastructure," Humain CEO Tareq Amin said on stage from Riyadh on Tuesday. "It's a really, really big initiative for the kingdom."