Truth Social files to allow Trump's trust to sell stock, Axios reports

Follow on Published On: Wed, 02 Apr 2025 19:27:10 PKT

(Reuters) - Trump Media & Technology Group filed papers with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that would allow President Donald Trump's trust to sell stock that could be worth $2.3 billion, Axios reported.

Shares of Trump Media, which operates Trump's Truth Social media platform, were down about 7% in premarket trading on Wednesday.