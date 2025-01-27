Wall St opens sharply lower as China's AI push rattles Big Tech
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, as the surging popularity of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model sparked a selloff in chipmaker Nvidia and other companies that stand to benefit from investments into the technology.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 275.4 points, or 0.62%, at the open to 44,148.84. The S&P 500 fell 132.2 points, or 2.17%, at the open to 5,969.04, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 720.3 points, or 3.61%, to 19,234.042 at the opening bell.