Tesla to suspend part of new Model Y lines in China for upgrades, Bloomberg News reports

Wed, 15 Jan 2025

(Reuters) - Tesla plans to suspend part of the lines manufacturing its recently refreshed Model Y sport utility vehicles in Shanghai for around three weeks over Chinese New Year, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.