EU says it is assessing tech cases, not impacted by new US administration

Technology Technology EU says it is assessing tech cases, not impacted by new US administration

EU says it is assessing tech cases, not impacted by new US administration

Follow on Published On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 16:50:11 PKT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission remains committed to enforcing its rules for large social media platforms regardless of the new US administration, an EU spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said work in donferent investigations under the Digital Services Act is ongoing and was "not impacted" by the ident-elect Donald TrumTrump's incoming administration