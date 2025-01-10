Chinese hackers breached US agency that reviews foreign investments, CNN reports

In-focus

(Reuters) - Chinese hackers breached the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS), a government agency that reviews foreign investments for national security risks, CNN reported on Friday, citing three US officials familiar with the matter.

The breach was part of a broader incursion by the hackers into the U.S. Treasury Department's unclassified system, the report said. It did not say when the hack took place.

The US Treasury Department and CFIUS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. 

