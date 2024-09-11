Pakistani technology experts attend world AI moot in Saudi Arabia

This is the third edition of the Global AI Summit

ISLAMABAD: A group of Pakistani information technology professionals are participating in an international conference focusing on cutting-edge advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), said Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in the kingdom on Tuesday, where they will exchange ideas with other experts.

The Global AI Summit, which begins on September 10 and will run till to 12, comes at a time when Pakistan is making efforts to boost its exports, particularly in the field of IT, and attract foreign investment to cut its reliance on foreign debt to support its $350 billion fragile economy.

Last month, Pakistan held its own IT and telecom festival featuring over 750 local and global companies as well as foreign delegates from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and 15 other countries.

This is the third edition of the Global AI Summit, which will cover key topics in the field of AI, including innovation and industry trends to shape a brighter future and cultivate an enabling environment for technology experts.

“Excited for @globalaisummit in Riyadh #GAIN 2024, shaping the future of AI with top [global] experts,” the Pakistan embassy in Saudi Arabia said on X.

“Proud to see [Pakistani] IT pros like Mr. Yasar Ayaz and Mr. Shoaib Ur Rehman sharing insights on “Inclusive Tech Solutions: Bridging Gaps and Empowering Diverse Communities” today.”

Ayaz and Rehman are recognized for their expertise in the fields of information technology and cyber security.

They have both made significant contributions to Pakistan’s IT sector and have been involved in initiatives to promote IT education, awareness and digital innovation.

A day earlier, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between the United States-based DS Technology Services and Zeki Expert Solutions from Islamabad at the Pakistan embassy.

Last May, Pakistan’s State Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima told a tech event the government had set a target of $25 billion for IT exports. Pakistan has also established four new special technology zones that can house up to 50,000 professionals, with an annual export potential of $350 million.