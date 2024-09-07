Instagram unveils interesting features for DMs

Edit your photos before sending them via DM

(Web Desk) - Meta-owned Instagram has introduced a quite helpful feature for users that enable users to edit photos by putting stickers and drawing on it before sending them via DM.

Not only you can put stickers but you can create customized stickers as per your personal preference and taste.

Recently, Insta also gave users the option to write text, put stickers and animations on photos uploaded on the main feed as post.

This photo editing tool is similar to Insta stories but it has been now expanded to DM. You can also change the look and design of DMs with a new chat theme.

You can also add birthday cake icon on the notes which will appear on the top of your friends' DM status bar.

Direct messaging has been an area of growth for Instagram, that’s why new features and tools are introduced to keep the audience engaged, according to company head Adam Mosseri.

Messaging is quite crucial for ranking of content on the platform and it depends how much it has been sent via DMs.

“Think about making content that people would want to send to a friend, to someone that they care about, and it will help your reach over time,” he said in a video.

