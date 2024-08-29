Instagram introduces interesting features for creativity flow

Add text on pictures with variety of fonts, colors and animations

(Web Desk) - Photo and video sharing app, Instagram has introduced exciting features and updates for its users.

Users would be able to use new fonts, text animation and effects on reels and stories as per needs that would make the content personalised, engaging and attractive.

You can now include text features and stickers on carousels or pictures directly that would provide you an opportunity to freely utilise your creativity and style.

Meta owned platform has enabled users to select the text's font, color, background, alignment, size, and placement, just like a story.

You can also change the shape of the photo to circle, rectangle, square and star by touching on it.

These features make content creators create storytelling with a unique perspective.

Instagram has also upgraded the feature to include up to 20 photos in a post in the feed, earlier, it was limited to only 10 photos.

Recently, Instagram has also enabled users to add songs of their choice to their profile bio.

