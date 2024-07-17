Now you can add multiple audio tracks to Instagram Reels

You don't need video editors to upload various audios

(Web Desk) - Instagram announced a new feature that allows users worldwide to include multiple audio tracks in their Reels, significantly enhancing creative possibilities on the platform.

Users now have the ability to add up to 20 tracks within a single Reel, each carefully curated to complement their video content.

To utilize this feature, creators simply tap on the "Add to mix" option within the Reel editor, enabling them to seamlessly integrate various audio elements.

Once added, these tracks can be trimmed to select specific segments, ensuring precise synchronization with their videos.

One of the standout features of this update is Instagram's attribution of the combined audio track to the creator. This empowers creators to encourage their followers to utilize their unique audio mixes in their own content, fostering a collaborative and interactive community experience.

“The launch of multitrack audio in Reels gives creators expanded creative flexibility with the ability to visually align audio with elements like text, stickers, and clips to express their creativity in a way that feels right for them and their audience.” the company said in a post.

Moreover, this functionality eliminates the need for creators to use external editors to blend multiple tracks into a single cohesive audio backdrop before applying it to their clips.

By integrating these editing capabilities directly into the platform, Instagram aims to streamline the content creation process for its users.

This announcement comes in the wake of Instagram's recent statement, as articulated by head Adam Mosseri, emphasizing a strategic shift towards prioritizing short-form video content over long-form videos.

“It turns out the long-form video is less symbiotic with these other jobs. If you watch a 10- or 20-minute video, you see less content from friends, you interact with your friends less, and you’re actually less likely to send that content or that video to a friend,” Mosseri said in an Instagram Reel.

“So we’re not going to go after that business because it’s part of our core identity to connect people with friends, and we don’t want to undermine that by going after long-form video. We understand short-form video doesn’t always do that, but it can.”

This move underscores Instagram's commitment to enhancing user engagement through innovative features that cater to the evolving preferences of its global community.