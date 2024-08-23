Instagram unveils new profile music feature, offering exclusive tracks as well

Technology Technology Instagram unveils new profile music feature, offering exclusive tracks as well

Sabrina Carpenter's new song teaser will also be available

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 09:36:51 PKT

(Web Desk) - Instagram has introduced a new feature that lets users add a song to their profile, reminiscent of the Myspace days of the early 2000s.

This new addition allows users to showcase a track in the bio section of their profile. Unlike Myspace, however, Instagram's songs will not autoplay; viewers will have the option to play and pause the music manually.

To set up a song, users can navigate to the “edit profile” section and choose from Instagram’s library of licensed music, which includes tracks available for Reels and posts. Users can then select a 30-second snippet of their chosen song to feature.

The rollout of this feature comes with a special collaboration with pop star Sabrina Carpenter. Starting today, Carpenter’s Instagram profile will feature an exclusive preview of her new song, “Taste,” from her upcoming album “Short n’ Sweet,” set to drop this Friday.

This profile music feature provides the only opportunity to hear the track before its official release.

Instagram is celebrating Carpenter’s new album with themed hidden features. Keywords like “Sabrina” and the coffee cup emoji will activate temporary blue Notes messages, while a Carpenter-branded chat theme with lipstick kisses will be available for fans to use.