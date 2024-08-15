Firewall installation disrupts internet, social media connectivity

Technology Technology Firewall installation disrupts internet, social media connectivity

Halting online business operations, freelancing

Follow on Published On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 15:40:43 PKT

(Web Desk/Dunya News) - Users across Pakistan are having difficulty accessing social media platforms, WhatsApp and Facebook and internet service on mobile data, unable to download and share files and data.

They are having internet outages with limited and slow connectivity.

FIREWALL INSTALLATION

However, a second trial of firewall installation on social media has been concluded successfully.

According to sources, the firewall installation on internet service providers resulted in the suspension of and slow connectivity of social media sites as well as internet service on mobile data.

It is announced that the social media sites will be completely restored within two to three days.

According to sources, a firewall with the capability of Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) aims to identify anti-state content threatening national security and it would be blocked.

IMPACT OF DISRUPTION

Freelancers have also voiced their concerns that they were unable to complete and deliver their projects on the freelancing websites resulting in negative outcomes by clients and tarnishing the image of Pakistani freelancers.

Freelancing platform, Fiverr has made several accounts in Pakistan unavailable due to possible internet disruptions.

Not only freelancers, but also online businesses, ecommerce, delivery and ride services are being affected by internet outages resulting in suspension of operations.

Some analysts believe that the disruption is being caused by firewall installation which aimed to counter digital terrorism on the pretext of propaganda, malicious campaigns.

The Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) issued a statement on the government’s decision to enhance security and surveillance that would cripple the country’s digital economy.

“These sectors, which form the backbone of Pakistan’s burgeoning digital economy, are now struggling to maintain operations, and the slowdown is threatening their very survival, compelling them to consider relocating their operations to other countries where internet services remain stable.



Citizens have demanded complete restoration of internet and social media sites for hurdle free fair means of livelihood and smooth running of the IT sector.

Otherwise, government aims to boost the economy through IT would remain unachieved as IT professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses are compelled to move abroad in the absence of a conducive environment.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the top cyber regulator, hasn't issued any clarification on the matter.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology has sought response from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Chairman Hafiz Rehman, on the disruption of internet and social media sites.