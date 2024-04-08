Deepfake attacks: Companies enhance security against generative AI threats

Uptick in sophisticated fraud attempts

(Web Desk) - As generative AI continues to evolve, companies employing photos or audio for customer identity verification are bracing for an uptick in sophisticated fraud attempts.

This development prompts an industry-wide push towards bolstering security measures to counteract these emerging threats effectively.

Key players like HYPR, Keyless, and Jumio are at the forefront, implementing cutting-edge solutions to safeguard against identity impersonation and deepfake attacks.

HYPR's approach to mitigating risks associated with generative AI involves a blend of deterministic defenses and AI-powered identity risk controls.

As outlined in their solution brief, HYPR's passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), anchored in FIDO standards, confronts AI-assisted phishing and social engineering attacks head-on.

Meanwhile, Keyless emphasizes the significance of advanced countermeasures such as liveness detection and anti-spoofing technology to maintain the integrity of facial biometrics systems amidst the rise of AI-generated threats.

Jumio's integrated identity verification platform exemplifies the strategic implementation of risk signals in combating fraudulent activities.

By scrutinizing user data across multiple dimensions—including name, address, phone number, and government database checks—Jumio enhances its ability to detect and prevent unauthorized access attempts.

This comprehensive approach not only streamlines the verification process but also significantly reduces the likelihood of successful AI-generated identity fraud.

The convergence of AI technology and identity verification presents both challenges and opportunities.

As companies like HYPR, Keyless, and Jumio continue to innovate, the focus remains on developing solutions that are not only effective in deterring fraud but also adaptable to the rapidly evolving landscape of digital threats.