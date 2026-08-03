Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to marry Georgina Rodríguez on August 8

PORTUGAL (Web Desk) - Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to marry his long-time partner, Georgina Rodríguez, in a private ceremony on the Portuguese island of Madeira, according to foreign media reports.

Madeira holds special significance for Ronaldo, as it is his birthplace and the place where he spent his childhood.

Reports suggest that the couple will tie the knot on August 8, although neither Ronaldo nor Rodríguez has officially confirmed the wedding plans.

According to media reports, the wedding ceremony is expected to take place at Funchal Cathedral in Madeira, followed by a lavish reception for invited guests at a five-star hotel.

The report also claims that two floors of the luxury hotel, along with several bars, will remain closed on Friday and Saturday to accommodate the event.

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The unusual arrangements have fueled speculation that the venue has been reserved exclusively for Ronaldo and Rodríguez's wedding celebrations.

Portuguese media had previously reported that Ronaldo planned to marry after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez first met in 2016 and announced their engagement in August 2025. The couple share five children.

Ronaldo has also previously revealed that his eldest daughter played an important role in encouraging him to propose to Rodríguez.