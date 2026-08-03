Rain forces Washington Open final to be rescheduled, Canadian Open play also pushed back

(Reuters) - The Washington Open women's final between Jessica Pegula and Alexandra Eala ​was suspended in the second set and pushed ‌back to Monday due to rain, while matches at the Canadian Open in Toronto and Montreal were also rescheduled due to the ​weather.

The Washington final was delayed by three hours ​before play got under way on Sunday, with American ⁠Pegula taking the opening set 6-4 and the Philippines' Eala leading 2-1 ​in the second when the match was halted due to ​rain.

The men's final between American Taylor Fritz and Spain's Rafael Jodar was also moved to Monday.

"Matches have been cancelled for tonight. The women’s ​singles final will now take place at 12:00 p.m. ​tomorrow. The men’s singles final will take place not before 1:00 p.m. ‌tomorrow," ⁠tournament organisers said on social media.

Weather conditions also affected the Canadian Open, which runs from Aug. 1-14, with the women's tournament taking place in Toronto and the men's event ​in Montreal.

In ​Toronto, play on ⁠the Grandstand court was halted during the match between Poland's Magdalena Frech and France's ​Leolia Jeanjean. Tournament officials later postponed all remaining ​matches ⁠for the night.

"All matches have been cancelled for tonight. Sunny skies in our future. Action resumes tomorrow," organisers said.

In Montreal, ⁠matches ​in the day session were postponed ​due to the rain, before the night session was called off.