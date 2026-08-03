Greaves steadies West Indies in second Test against Pakistan

PORT OF SPAIN (AFP) - Justin Greaves made an unbeaten 64 to steer West Indies to 239-5 at stumps on a rain-shortened opening day of the second and final Test against Pakistan in Trinidad on Sunday.

After a match-winning display with the ball in the first Test last week, Greaves displayed what has now become his trademark ease and composure at the crease in a battling knock at Queen's Park Oval.

His only error of judgement came just after reaching the half-century mark when opposing captain Babar Azam put down a straightforward chance at leg-slip off spinner Sajid Khan.

Greaves at that time was almost hobbling after a left leg injury sustained while completing a sharp run that necessitated lengthy treatment on the field.

His sixth-wicket partnership with Roston Chase (36 not out) was worth 66 runs at the close of play and Greaves will be hoping for a return to his usual athletic mobility when he resumes the innings with his captain on the second morning.

He had come to the crease in mid-afternoon at 91 for three as Kavem Hodge became Khan's first wicket. When Amir Jangoo fell to a leg-side catch to give debutant pacer Ubaid Shah his first Test wicket with the first ball of a new spell, Pakistan sensed the chance to break the back of the West Indies resistance.

However Greaves and Shai Hope provided a measure of stability in a 53-run stand until seamer Mohammad Ali, the most impressive of the bowlers on the day, bowled Hope off the inside-edge for 29 to leave the innings in the balance at 173 for five.

