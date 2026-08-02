Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by six wickets to take unassailable lead in WT20I series

DAMBULLA (Dunya News) – Sri Lanka Women secured the three-match T20I series after defeating Pakistan Women by six wickets in the second match at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a target of 176, the hosts reached 178-4 in 17.4 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, with the final fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on Tuesday, August 4.

After electing to bat first, Pakistan Women made a strong start through captain Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar, who shared a 90-run opening partnership in 9.5 overs. The visitors raced to 68 without loss in the powerplay, laying a solid platform for a competitive total.

Muneeba scored 45 off 30 balls, including six fours and a six, while Shawaal top-scored with 48 from 35 deliveries, striking eight boundaries. Eman Naseer added 21, and Saira Jabeen chipped in with a quick 16 off nine balls.

Eyman Fatima provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 30 from 19 deliveries, hitting three fours and two sixes as Pakistan collected 46 runs in the final five overs to finish on 175-5. Chamudi Praboda was the pick of Sri Lanka's bowlers with figures of 2-27.

Pakistan struck early while defending the total as Waheeda Akhtar removed Imesha Dulani in the second over. However, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu launched a blistering counterattack, smashing 40 off just 15 balls with five fours and three sixes to put the hosts firmly in control.

Umm-e-Hani claimed the wickets of Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne to finish with 2-28, but debutant Sanjana Kavindi impressed with 46 off 24 balls. Harshitha Samarawickrama remained unbeaten on 37 from 22 deliveries, while Kavisha Dilhari added an unbeaten 14 to guide Sri Lanka to victory with 14 balls to spare.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday, August 4.