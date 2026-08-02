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Reports: Warriors bringing back key reserve Gary Payton II

Reports: Warriors bringing back key reserve Gary Payton II
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Summary Gary Payton II is returning to the Warriors on a one-year, $3.9 million veteran minimum deal after a career-best season, strengthening Golden State's defensive depth.

(Reuters) – Gary Payton II is returning to the Golden State ​Warriors on a one-year contract ‌for the veteran minimum of $3.9 million, according to multiple reports on ​Saturday.

Payton, 33, is a ​6-foot-2 guard with the athleticism ⁠to play in the ​frontcourt. He's coming off one ​of his best seasons after dealing with injuries in earlier seasons. Payton ​averaged a career-high 7.5 ​points along with 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists ‌and ⁠15.6 minutes in a career-best 73 games (one start) last season.

He averages 5.9 points, 3.0 ​rebounds, 1.3 ​assists, ⁠1.0 steals and 15.1 minutes in 343 ​regular-season games (52 starts) for ​the ⁠Milwaukee Bucks (2016-18), Los Angeles Lakers

(2018), Washington Wizards (2019-20), Warriors (2020-22, 2023-present) and ⁠Portland ​Trail Blazers (2022-23).
He won ​the NBA championship with the Warriors in ​the 2021-22 season.

--Field Level Media

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