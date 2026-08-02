Pakistan inflict second defeat on South Korea, lead 2-0 in hockey test series

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan defeated South Korea 3-1 in the second match of the four-match hockey Test Series to take a decisive 2-0 lead in the series.

The first quarter of the match was scoreless, while South Korea took the lead by scoring the first goal in the second quarter.

For Pakistan, Abdul Rehman scored a brilliant goal in the third quarter to tie the game. In the fourth quarter, Abu Bakar scored two consecutive goals to give Pakistan a 1-3 victory.

Similarly, Abu Bakar scored two goals for Pakistan, while Abdul Rehman scored one. The match was also watched by Pakistan Hockey Federation President Mohiuddin Wani and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the stadium.

Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani presented a commemorative shield to Governor Kundi, who described the successful hosting of international hockey in Pakistan as an encouraging sign for the revival of the sport in the country.

It should be noted that the third Test match of the four-match series will be played on August 4, where Pakistan will have the opportunity to clinch the series.