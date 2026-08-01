Keyshawn Davis withdraws from welterweight title bout with Devin Haney

(Reuters) - Keyshawn Davis is pulling out of his ordered welterweight title bout with champion Devin Haney, the WBO announced Friday.

The WBO said Davis' decision was due to his split of the purse. Davis was set to receive 25%, or $2.14 million, ⁠as the mandatory challenger. Haney would've pocketed 75%, or $6.41 million, as the reigning champion.

Top Rank, Davis' representation, secured the rights to the bout Thursday with a purse bid of $8.55 million.

"The matter will now be referred to the WBO ⁠Championship Committee and Ratings Committee for the appropriate ruling under the WBO World Championship Rules and Regulations," the WBO said.

Davis (15-0, ⁠10 KOs) is a former WBO lightweight champion. His last fight was a unanimous ⁠victory over Nahir Albright in May.

Haney (33-0, 15 KOs) defeated Brian Norman Jr. ⁠in November to become the welterweight champion. He's also won belts at lightweight and junior welterweight.

