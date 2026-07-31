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Pakistan, ACC to support cricket development in Iran

Pakistan, ACC to support cricket development in Iran
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Summary Pakistan and the Asian Cricket Council will provide technical assistance, training and development support to promote cricket across Iran.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have agreed in principle to support the development of cricket in Iran through technical cooperation, training programmes and capacity-building initiatives.

The decision was made during a meeting between Pakistan-Iran Cricket Association President Hussein Mokhtari and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and ACC President Mohsin Naqvi.

According to sources, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cricketing ties between Pakistan and Iran and expand cooperation for the game's development.

The meeting focused on accelerating cricket growth in Iran through practical assistance from both the PCB and the ACC in key areas, including technical cooperation, coaching and umpiring education, and enhancing the skills and capabilities of players.

The proposed collaboration is expected to help strengthen Iran's cricket infrastructure and promote the sport across the country with the support of Pakistan and the ACC. 

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Pak- Iran Tensions Iran Pakistan Cricket Sports

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