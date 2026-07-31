Fakhar Zaman delivers good news for fans

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman says he has fully recovered from injury, resumed intensive training and is now fully focused on preparing for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Speaking to the media, Fakhar said it was encouraging that the national training camp had been running for the past two to three months. He said players had the opportunity to work on technical and fitness issues that often go unnoticed during regular matches, adding that the time available before the World Cup would help players improve further.

He said several players who were not initially on the management’s radar had impressed during the camp by showcasing their talent, which could benefit their future prospects.

Fakhar acknowledged that criticism increases when the team is not winning but expressed confidence in Pakistan’s fast-bowling resources. He said every team goes through difficult phases and stressed the importance of remaining optimistic.

Discussing his fitness, the left-handed batter said he has made a full recovery and has resumed batting. He added that he plans to return to competitive cricket in the upcoming National Champions Cup.

Fakhar also encouraged young cricketers to earn their place through consistent performances rather than expecting quick promotions. He said if a young player has the ability to replace him in white-ball cricket, he should be selected without delay.

He said emerging players must continue working hard and prove their quality, consistency and form, noting that there is a significant difference between domestic and international cricket.

Fakhar further said development camps for young players should be organised regularly, adding that strong performances in one or two PSL matches alone should not be enough to label a player exceptional because league cricket and international cricket are very different.

Commenting on the batting order, he said discussions had been held with the team management but some matters could not be disclosed publicly. He added that he always prioritises the team’s requirements and that everyone in the squad is on the same page.

Fakhar also recalled his positive experiences in South Africa, saying the country’s bouncy pitches suit his batting technique well and that all his preparations are being made with the 2027 World Cup in mind.