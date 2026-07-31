Dodgers hold Shohei Ohtani out of lineup

(Reuters) - In what was called a precautionary move, the Los Angeles Dodgers held Shohei Ohtani out of the starting lineup for their Thursday game against the Seattle Mariners due to left knee soreness.

The lineup change was sparked when Ohtani reported experiencing increased knee discomfort during pregame treatment.

"I appreciate him saying that there's some soreness to then allow me to make a decision for what is in his best interest, and that's what we're doing," Los Angeles manager ⁠Dave Roberts said.

Roberts added that Ohtani would be an option as a pinch hitter on Thursday.

Looking ahead to the three-game series against the visiting Boston Red Sox that starts Friday, Roberts said, "he could come back and feel refreshed and play the next, call it four or five, before the next off day, or feel after three games that (he's) a little sore again and needs a blow."

The same ailment, as well as a sore ⁠right biceps, has kept the two-way star from pitching since July 3. However, since sitting out on July 4, Ohtani had started at designated hitter every game until Thursday. In 18 games during that span, Ohtani hit .296 with six doubles, ⁠five homers, 15 RBIs and seven walks.



As to when Ohtani might get on the mound again, Roberts said, "hopefully this weekend at some point or early next week, ⁠he'll start throwing, playing catch again and building up."

Entering play Thursday, Ohtani was batting .289 with a .394 on-base percentage, a .537 slugging percentage, 23 homers ⁠and 65 RBIs in 103 games.

The four-time Most Valuable Player has started 14 times on the mound in 2026, going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings.

